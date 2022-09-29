WATCH: Days of Our Lives Stars Discuss Abigail's End and Kayla's Kidnapping (VIDEO)

There's never a shortage of drama over on Days of Our Lives. Actors Billy Flynn (Chad), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), and Greg Rikaart (Leo) sat down with Michael Fairman TV to talk their characters' latest loves, losses, scandals, and secrets.

Flynn reflected on Abigail's murder, musing:

At the time, I think I thought that made the most sense, but I mean, I still do, right? if you write them off happily, then like Ben [Robert Scott Wilson] and Ciara [Victoria Konefal], for example, then Chad's gone and I like having a job. And it's a testament to what Casey Deidrick, me, Kate [Mansi], and Marci did that they don't—that if Abigail leaves, Chad's not going to move on. That's his soulmate. So yeah, it made sense to me. How they went about it, I thought was pretty intense, but i think it works, and it's drama, right? Killing Abigail DiMera, the love of Chad's life, is up there with some of the biggest moments that they've had on the show and it works. And as far as Chad moving on, that's the only way he's going to move on, and even then I don't think he's really going to. But Abigail Klein, who plays Stephanie, is really wonderful.

When Leo realizes ex Craig (Kevin Spirtas) didn't frame him, he apologizes. Is he done seeking revenge? Rikaart said:

Yes. In the ways he used to get revenge, yes, but he pairs up with Gwen [Emily O'Brien] and finds a way to earn a living.

Meanwhile, Evans delved into Kayla's recent kidnapping and poisoning by Orpheus (George DelHoyo). She quipped:

You, I have seen clips of Orpheus, same character, George, holding me captive in a ship or something in the '80s. Why I never learn about this guy, why he doesn't get over us already, but now it's[...] turned into the three of us, Marlena [Deidre Hall], Kayla, and Kate [Lauren Koslow] are all—now we're a group. He wants all of us. He's going to do it all in a swoop.

She added that the storyline is a good one, though it was hard to keep from laughing while filming those scenes with her co-stars.

Peep the full interview below.