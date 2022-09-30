Skip to main content

Judge Judy Sheindlin and CBS Get Rebel Entertainment Partners' $95 Million Library Suit Tossed

Judge Judy

Judith "Judy" Sheindlin and CBS have come out victorious against Rebel Entertainment Partners. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kristin S. Escalante green-lit the motion filed by Sheindlin, along with CBS and Big Ticket Pictures, to toss the two-year-old suit. 

Deadline is reporting that, while the $95 million suit was tossed on Wednesday, Rebel is planning to appeal the ruling. Rebel sued Sheindlin and CBS, claiming the pair cheated the company out of profits when she bought and sold the rights to Judge Judy's library to CBS.

Bryan Freedman from Freedman + Taitelman LLP, the law firm representing Rebel, told the trade site:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The judge found that despite CBS’s consistent denial that a sale of the Judge Judy library had never occurred, CBS’s own financial records showed that not to be the case. Given that fact this matter will be decided in the court of appeal. We are confident that the court of appeal will rule in our clients favor.

Sheindlin, who is known for not mincing words in her courtroom, had no comment to Deadline.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Suffers Major Blow in Suit Against Rebel Entertainment Partners

By Jillian BoweComment
Judith Sheindlin, Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Strikes Out in Bid to Toss $5 Million Lawsuit

By Jillian BoweComment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Heads to IMDb TV

By Jillian BoweComment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy to End After 25th Season, New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut

By Jillian BoweComment