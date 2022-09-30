WATCH: Mishael Morgan on Y&R Status: "I’m Still Gonna be on Recurring" (VIDEO)

AFF/Steven Bergman

Mishael Morgan is clearing up her status on The Young and the Restless. The Daytime Emmy winner posted on her Instagram stories that she is taking "a bit of a step back from the show."

RELATED: The Young and The Restless' Mishael Morgan: "I’ll be Back Very Soon"

She shared:

I just wrapped for my last scenes back at Y&R and I just wanted to let the cat out of the bag a little bit. A lot of people have noticed that my name is not on the main credits anymore and I wanted everybody to know that it was my decision. I decided, actually back in December, that I wanted to take a bit of a step back from the show. I just feel like at this point in my life and at this point in my career, I wanted to mix things up a little bit.

But Y&R will always be home and I have so appreciated this safe place to land that they’ve given me, so I know that I can be back. They’re like family to me and coming back just reminds me of that. And I’m so appreciative for you guys, and all the fans who have supported me along this Y&R journey, but I’m still on it; I’m still gonna be on recurring. So you’ll still catch me in Genoa City. I love you guys so much. Thank you guys for being a part of this and keep looking out for new things.

Co-star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted:

Watch her open up below.