Y&R's Eric Braeden on Acting in Soaps: "It’s Really a Profession to be Damn Proud of"

Eric Braeden (Victor) is practically synonymous with The Young and the Restless. And as Y&R get ready to turn 50, the legendary actor shared his passion for the genre and his co-stars with TV Insider.

He reflected:

I had to learn respect for the medium of soaps. I saw how disrespected actors in daytime were. I think I have had a little something to do with that culture changing. We should all be very proud of what we do. The feeling of second-class citizenship [daytime actors endure] compared to the rest of the industry…why?

Braeden appreciates the skill and passion co-stars bring to the show, naming many of his talented colleagues. Among the numerous actors he listed, he dished:

There are so many wonderful actors on our set — Amelia [Heinle, Victoria], my God! She works so hard especially lately. That applies to all of us [veterans] — Peter [Bergman, Jack], Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki], Eileen Davidson [Ashley], Beth [Maitland, Traci]…it’s really a profession to be damn proud of. We used to do 70 or more pages a day; now, it’s many, many more. But I resent the hell out of the lack of respect shown actors in our world. There you go.

He added: