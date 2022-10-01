The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 3-7, 2022

Thorsten Kaye

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Angered by Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) apparent betrayal, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) goes to Aspen to hang out with Taylor (Krista Allen).

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) go to battle.

Othello (Othello Clark) returns to town.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas show each other grace and kindness.

Bill (Don Diamont) pays Brooke another visit.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Child Protective Services Visits The Forrester Mansion

Liam’s (Scott Clifton) Spence-y senses are on high alert with regard to Thomas.

Brooke is devastated that Ridge went to Aspen without telling her.

Taylor realizes what’s right for her.

Donna tries to reason with Eric (John McCook).

Brooke heads to Aspen.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!