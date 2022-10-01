Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 3-7, 2022

Patrika Darbo

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The past meets the present when Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Mike (Roark Critchlow) come face to face in Horton Square.

Now that Chad (Billy Flynn) has the green light to live his best life, he follows through with his attraction to Stephanie (Abigail Klein), much to Alex's (Robert Scott Wilson) chagrin.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena's (Deidre Hall) conditions worsen because of "asshat" Orpheus (George Delhoyo).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) work hard to procure a cure, while Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) finds time to taunt her rival.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!