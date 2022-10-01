Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 3-7, 2022

Jackée Harry

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) realizes that Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) was behind the wheel of the car that hit her.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) attempts to extort Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Chad (Billy Flynn) does Stephanie (Abigail Klein) a solid.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) make nice before he exits Salem.

Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) returns to take Jennifer Rose to rehab.

Ava (Tamara Braun) has harsh words for Gabi (Camila Banus).

Gwen confides in Leo (Greg Rikaart) about Jennifer Rose.

Leo tries to blackmail Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) walk in on Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Will (Chandler Massey) tries to broker peace between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) continue to bond with Alex.

Nicole and Rafe mess up a conference table.

Will supports Allie.

Chad receives a surprising proposition.

Jennifer Rose decides to go to rehab, but then remembers the accident.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Ava are stunned when EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) goes IN on them.

Mike and Nancy have a heated confrontation that takes an unexpected turn.

John (Drake Hogestyn) receives a disturbing update from Rex (Kyle Lowder) .

Gwen forgives Jennifer Rose and stops her from going to the police.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) goes IN on Leo.

Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) arrives in Salem

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) asks Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help.

Johnny and Ava tell EJ the truth.

Gabi is concerned about her future at DiMera.

