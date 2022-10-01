First Impressions: Trevor St. John as Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless

Trevor St. John

Trevor St. John returned to the soaps as Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless. The billionaire showed up on a very special day for Diane (Susan Walters), the wedding rerun of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Tucker had no trouble going head to head with Diane, who isn't ready to reveal their connection...but Tucker made it clear he's getting impatient.

What are your first impressions of St. John as Tucker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!