General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 3-7, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Esme (Avery Pohl) returns and lurks around town...in a black hoodie.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) has a proposition for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) remember they are friends.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) awakens and recalls the sound of clanging bracelets.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is stunned by what he discovers.

The PC hooker strikes again.

Finn (Michael Easton) supports Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) preps Chase (Josh Swickard) for his next gig.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) find a new partner in crime.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have harsh words for Sonny.

Carly (Laura Wright) feels bad.

Terry (Cassandra James) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) grab drinks.

Finn and Nikolas have a war of words.

Ava (Maura West) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) go IN on Nikolas.

Elizabeth and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) have a personal chat.

Portia (Brook Kerr) tries to broker peace between Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis.

Diane believes she was attacked by a woman.

Valentin makes Michael an offer.

Trina and Josslyn bond.

Brando’s family celebrates his life.

Ava and Trina get all Ava and Trina.

Josslyn is stunned by what she finds.

