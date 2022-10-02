Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Taylor Wants Ridge to Make a Choice For Love Not Disappointment

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 3-7, 2022
Krista Allen

Krista Allen

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Taylor (Krista Allen) watches Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from afar, but won't interfere in his marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Despite Ridge's marital status, she can't help how she feels about him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Brooke Warns Hope That Thomas May Still Be Dangerous

In Aspen, Taylor confides in Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she wants Ridge's decision about her to happen because he chooses it and not because Brooke let him down again. When Ridge runs away from Brooke, he heads to Aspen. Will he finally tell Taylor what she longs to hear?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Taylor and Steffy Conspire to Blow Up Brooke's Marriage

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor and Ridge Make a Choice to Keep a Secret

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Taylor Hayes, Ridge Forrester, The Bold and The Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Takes a Hot Bounce Back to Taylor

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Ridge Forrester, Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Questions Steffy About Her Shooting

By Mike JubinvilleComment