The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 3-7, 2022

Krista Allen

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Taylor (Krista Allen) watches Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from afar, but won't interfere in his marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Despite Ridge's marital status, she can't help how she feels about him.

In Aspen, Taylor confides in Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she wants Ridge's decision about her to happen because he chooses it and not because Brooke let him down again. When Ridge runs away from Brooke, he heads to Aspen. Will he finally tell Taylor what she longs to hear?

