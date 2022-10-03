ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital’s Esme (Avery Pohl) is back to wreak havoc on Port Charles. The scene-stealing actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about filming her villainous character's apparent demise and coming back to GH.

Currently, Ava (Maura West) believes she offed Esme by shoving her off the Wyndemere parapets. Pohl recalled of filming those scenes:

They were really fun! There is a bit more pressure with a death scene, because you’re thinking, ‘The audience has to believe that this is Esme’s last hurrah!’ Maura is absolutely fantastic and I’m truly grateful any time I get to share scenes with her, and I learned a lot from her in those scenes. Having stunt doubles was so fun because I used to do stunts as a kid. It was so fun to watch someone dressed exactly like me with a wig on and everything. It was a whole process trying to find a wig that matched my hair but they did a fantastic job.

Phantom Esme did make a brief appearance in a dream. Pohl said:

I actually said to Nicholas [Chavez, Spencer], ‘If there’s any particular thing you want me to give you performance-wise, let me know, because this is Spencer’s version of Esme, not Esme’s version of Esme. This is how he perceives her.’ We had a good conversation about that with Phideaux [Xavier], our director, and we really just got to have fun because in a dream sequence, you can take liberties and go to extremes. It was such a fun dynamic to play with.

And once she returned to GH for good, some co-stars might have been surprised to see her. Pohl revealed: