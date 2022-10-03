Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Will The Hook Killer Finally be Revealed?

This week on General Hospital, the Hook Killer is still on the loose and may be revealed. 

At GH, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), with Robert (Tristan Rogers), in tow asks Finn (Michael Easton) if Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will be alright.

On the other side of town, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) the investigation may change if "she" is able to identify the attacker. Who is the "she" Dante is referring to?

Watch the promo below.

