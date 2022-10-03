Skip to main content

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Natalie Morales

The Talk's Natalie Morales is heading back to her journalism roots. No, she's not leaving her gig at CBS' The Talk; she's adding a new one to her ever-expanding resume. CBS News announced on Monday that Morales will join the team as a correspondent. The award-winning journalist will participating in stories for their series CBS Mornings, 48 Hours, CBS Sunday Mornings, and more. 

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said about the move in a statement:

Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News. She has excelled at the highest levels – from network morning shows to longform storytelling – and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for 48 HoursCBS MorningsCBS Sunday Mornings and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.

Morales was previously a correspondent for Dateline NBC and West Coast anchor for The Today Show and Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. The moderator for The Talk said about her newest job:

It’s a privilege to contribute to the CBS News programs and I’m hoping to tell the stories that matter and to talk about issues many of us face. 48 Hours pioneered true crime television and I’m looking forward to working with the great team of producers and correspondents to bring the best stories to CBS viewers on Saturday nights.

