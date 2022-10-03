The Rachael Ray Show Heads to Ukraine

Rachael Ray is headed to Ukraine. In an interview to promote Season 17 of her talk show, Rachael Ray told the New York Post that the chatfest will film episodes in the war-torn nation this October.

Ray said:

It makes me cry to think about it. We’re going to an orphanage that’s also a church and a vocational training school and we’re going to build out their kitchens … and make borscht with the children there.

We’re going to go back to a hospital [in Lviv], which is a central location for anyone who survives attacks, and we might have time to get to a huge cemetery where the greatest of [Ukraine] and the recently fallen casualties of the war are buried.

The celeb chef shared the importance of giving back, saying:

I didn’t want to do this, even privately, with a cellphone, because I’m not doing this for personal gain, like, ‘Oh, look at her, she’s doing work there.’ I hate people who wear philanthropy on their sleeves. They’re defending democracy for the free world and we can’t lose sight of that — we need to keep [the Ukrainian people] in our hearts, spirits and minds.

Rachael Ray will continue to film both in the studio and remotely.