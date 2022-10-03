Joshua Morrow and Courtney Hope

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) stuns Billy (Jason Thompson) with her latest move.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) has a risky task for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to undertake.

Nick/Sally: The two (Joshua Morrow and Courtney Hope) have a conversation about their relationship. Sally wants to know what's going on with them and tells Nick she wants to have a meaningful relationship. Sally tells Nick she doesn't see herself having that with him and confides she goes headfirst into her romances and winds up getting her heart broken. Sally reveals she thought what she and Adam (Mark Grossman) had was real but was devastated and shocked by how they ended things.

Sally admits if she and Nick were to get together, how would it be if they ended, and how would he feel? Nick understands Sally's fears and admits he has had his heart broken and a string of failed relationships. Sally tells Nick they should go back to being work colleagues and nothing more so they don't complicate things with feelings and heartbreak. Watch for Nick actually to woo Sally! How will Adam and the Newmans take this?

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) has a confession to make.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) has a hard choice to make.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) has a stunning meeting.

Noah: The prodigal son (Rory Gibson) has a blast from the past. Noah bumps into his ex-girlfriend Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on his club's opening night. Noah's on a high with his club getting started and his new romance with Allie (Kelsey Wang); he's not trying to have his past come back to ruin things for him.

Allie comes upon the pair, and Noah grudgingly introduces Audra to her but keeps quiet about Audra being the one that broke his heart. Later, Allie spies Audra watching Noah, and he's been acting a bit off since she arrived. Allie knows there's more to them. Noah starts to tell Allie who she is and tries to defuse things when he attempts to downplay everything. Allie doesn't let Noah off the hook and wants to know more about him and Audra.