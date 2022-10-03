General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) welcomed Rena Sofer (ex-Lois, GH; ex-Quinn, The Bold and the Beautiful) to his YouTube series State of Mind. The former co-stars delved into Sofer's complex family dynamic and her soap career.

Sofer's parents divorced when she was young, and her dad moved her and her siblings to the East Coast. Asked whether her mom might have been struggling with her mental health, Sofer reflected:

It's really interesting because I haven't spoken to her in eleven years and literally, about a week ago she sends an email to my website, through my website. Not my phone number, which is the only phone number I've had; not my email, which is the email she knows. But through my website. And it basically said, 'I have all of the pictures of you, your brother, and your daughter,' and I have three daughters, but she's only talking about Rosabel. And she says, 'I don't want them. I have no interest in connecting with you. Where should I send them? A P.O. box would be best.'

The Daytime Emmy winner reflected on playing GH's Lois, saying of the character:

She was the best person I've ever known. She just was honest and straightforward and smart and [...] best friends with Sonny. By the way, that's the one part that they never took advantage, never took advantage of the fact that these two grew up together, and your character at that time was so scary. And I just felt like Lois would be the only person who could come and smack you on the side of the head and go, 'What are you doing?' And you couldn't do anything about it because I knew too many people in Bensonhurst that would f*** you up if you did anything.

Sofer said she appreciated that being on B&B allowed her to be a full-time parent in Los Angeles. She said of herself and husband Sanford Bookstaver:

We really decided—and with the mother issues—we didn't want anybody else raising our children. I made a very conscious decision that I was not going to make my life more important than my children's lives. I brought these children into the world. I'm not going to have somebody else raise them, and I'm not going to make my life so important that they're scrambling to feel security or connection because I'm going from one job to the next to the next to the next.

Watch the full interview below.