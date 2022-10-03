Y&R's Trevor St. John Teases Tucker Drama: "I Think You’d Better Strap in"

Steven Bergman Photography

Trevor St. John debuted last week on The Young and the Restless as Tucker McCall. The actor spoke to Michael Fairman TV about settling into the role and what Tucker might be up to in Genoa City.

Tucker hasn't been around his son Devon (Bryton James) in quite a while. St. John revealed:

Since Tucker has been away from Genoa City, it’s safe to say he has a lot of ground to cover when it comes to re-establishing relationships, most importantly with his son, Devon. We will also see Tucker form some new alliances as well.

One actor St. John has crossed paths with is Y&R legend Eric Braeden (Victor). St. John shared of his new co-star:

Eric was great. He’s strikes me as a man who knows exactly who he is and has no qualms about it. That’s the kind of person I like to be around – totally genuine and authentically themselves. I hope we get to work together often.

In coming storylines, what can fans expect from Mr. McCall? St. John teased: