Andy Cohen to Jerry O'Connell: "You Are Carrying 'The Talk' on Your Back"

Andy Cohen had high praise for Jerry O’Connell's work on The Talk. During a recent appearance by O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn on Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo exec shared his thought on the actor's daytime work.

Per Yahoo! Entertainment, Cohen told O'Connell:

I have to say, I have been noticing all day, Jerry—because I saw you this morning, too— you have been hunched over all day. And I know it's because you are carrying The Talk on your back. Honestly.

I'm sorry but CBS should quadruple your salary... .

O'Connell broke in to insist he loves everyone at The Talk, before Cohen added that "there is one person" carrying the show. O'Connell awkwardly interjected:

I am currently employed there. They're all my friends.

Cohen opined that there is no The Talk without O'Connell, who replied that he had to see his co-workers in a mere six hours.