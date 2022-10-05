Booked and Busy: B&B's Kristolyn Lloyd to Star in Broadway Revival of 1776
The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) is teeing up another headlining role. The Broadway star, well known for her roles in Dear Evan Hansen and Heathers: The Musical, will tread the boards as John Adams in 1776 on Broadway. She will take over the role from Crystal Lucas-Perry starting October 25. Elsewhere, All My Children actresses Alexandra Daddario and Abigail Spencer are headed to TV in exciting new shows.
All My Children
- Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches; the series will premiere in 2023
- Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) stars in Mike O'Malley's untitled family comedy series with Jon Cryer and Donald Faison, playing crisis management firm exec Julia; NBC has ordered the show to series
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) stars in the rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez; watch the trailer below
Another World
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will produce the Civil War-set spy series The Gray House, alongside Kevin Costner, for Paramount Global; the six-hour limited series will focus on women credited by President Ulysses Grant as helping the North emerge victorious
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Ashlyn Pearce (ex-Alexandria) has directed a short film called Another Story
- Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) will star in the psychological thriller The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma: The Lady Of The Lake
- Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) will begin starring as John Adams in Broadway's 1776 starting October 25; buy tickets here
General Hospital
- Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) will headline a Grimm rewatch podcast called The Grimmcast with her female co-stars
Guiding Light
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the war movie Operation Seawolf with Dolph Lundgren, out October 7
One Life to Live
- Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) will star in the youth football comedy The Underdoggs from Snoop Dogg and MGM
The Young and the Restless
- Penn Badgley (ex-Chance/Phillip IV) is set to adapt David Sedaris' short story "Jamboree" into a movie via his production company Ninth Mode
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) will appear as a judge on the Shudder series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans!, premiering October 25
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) is set to star in the film Spider & Jessie, in which two sisters hide their mother's body after they fear they'll be separated by the foster care system