Booked and Busy: B&B's Kristolyn Lloyd to Star in Broadway Revival of 1776

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) is teeing up another headlining role. The Broadway star, well known for her roles in Dear Evan Hansen and Heathers: The Musical, will tread the boards as John Adams in 1776 on Broadway. She will take over the role from Crystal Lucas-Perry starting October 25. Elsewhere, All My Children actresses Alexandra Daddario and Abigail Spencer are headed to TV in exciting new shows.

All My Children

Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice 's Mayfair Witches; the series will premiere in 2023

(ex-Laurie) will star in AMC's upcoming adaptation of 's Mayfair Witches; the series will premiere in 2023 Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) stars in Mike O'Malley 's untitled family comedy series with Jon Cryer and Donald Faison , playing crisis management firm exec Julia; NBC has ordered the show to series

(ex-Becca) stars in 's untitled family comedy series with and , playing crisis management firm exec Julia; NBC has ordered the show to series Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) stars in the rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez; watch the trailer below

Another World

Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will produce the Civil War-set spy series The Gray House, alongside Kevin Costner, for Paramount Global; the six-hour limited series will focus on women credited by President Ulysses Grant as helping the North emerge victorious

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashlyn Pearce (ex-Alexandria) has directed a short film called Another Story

(ex-Alexandria) has directed a short film called Another Story Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) will star in the psychological thriller The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma: The Lady Of The Lake

(ex-Emma) will star in the psychological thriller The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma: The Lady Of The Lake Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) will begin starring as John Adams in Broadway's 1776 starting October 25; buy tickets here

General Hospital

Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) will headline a Grimm rewatch podcast called The Grimmcast with her female co-stars

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) headlines the war movie Operation Seawolf with Dolph Lundgren, out October 7

One Life to Live

Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) will star in the youth football comedy The Underdoggs from Snoop Dogg and MGM

The Young and the Restless