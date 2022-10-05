Skip to main content

Drew Barrymore on Whether She'd Do Charlie's Angels 3: "I Would in a Heartbeat"

Drew Barrymore

On the September 30 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show's spinoff podcast Drew's NewsDrew Barrymore sat down with comedian Benito Skinner. The pair covered a bevy of topics, including TikTok's growing popularity in the UK, exotic dancers' wigs, and which of Barrymore's characters she'd like to play again.

Skinner asked if she'd be game to star in a third installment of the Charlie's Angels franchise. Barrymore responded:

I just was watching Lucy [Liu], funny enough, who I was texting with this morning. And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat.

She added:

And it's like... I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't.

Barrymore elaborated:

I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes.

Listen to the full episode of Drew's News below.

