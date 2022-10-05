AFF/Steven Bergman

What's in store for fan-favorite couple Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) on General Hospital? If Hughes has her way, it will be full steam ahead for "Vanna."

She told Soap Opera Digest of the characters' first date:

I met the writer [of that script] and she said she is a huge fan of Alfred Hitchcock, and so it was sort of a perfect storm to write these scenes and it really was a great double feature for Anna and Valentin to go and watch. It was good! At the end, I allowed Anna to look at Valentin as though she wasn't 100 percent sure about [how truthful he was being].

Hughes added: