NBC Daily News Neck and Neck With The Talk in Ratings

NBC News Daily is coming close to taking over The Talk's spot in the ratings. The freshman news show is closing in on the gap between itself and CBS's longtime chatfest by grabbing a total of 1.312 million viewers and tying with both The Talk and ABC's GMA3: What you Need To Know in the coveted women 18-49 and women 25-54 rating demos. Soap Opera Network is reporting NBC News Daily is fewer than 50,000 viewers away from taking over The Talk in total viewers during the week of Sept. 26-30.

NBC News Daily saw itself gain 191,000 viewers, the biggest gain for any daytime broadcast; this has shrunk the divide between both the ABC and CBS shows to 46,000. The show bested the The Talk by 15,000 viewers (126,000 vs. 111,000); in women 25-54 viewers, NBC News Daily came out on top of The Talk by 1,000 viewers (179,000 vs. 178,000).