Sherri Shepherd Tops Jennifer Hudson in The Nielsens

YouTube

Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's are no longer neck and neck in the ratings. Per Nexttv, Sherri has come out ahead of The Jennifer Hudson Show, according to the Nielsen, in the freshman talk shows' second week on air.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's Talk Shows Are Neck and Neck in The Nielsens

Sherri held with a steady 0.7 live plus same day national household rating. This time last year, repeats of The Wendy Williams Show, whose timeslot Sherri now occupies on many Fox stations, were achieving a 0.8 in the ratings.

Meanwhile, The Jennifer Hudson Show slipped from 0.7 to 0.6 for the week ending September 25, a 14% (or one-tenths of a ratings point) drop. Jennifer Hudson took over many timeslots previously occupied by the now-canceled Nick Cannon on many Fox-owned stations. It beat Cannon's second week in the ratings, though, by 50%; during that period last year, the Nick Cannon-hosted chatfest averaged a 0.4 in the ratings. The third new talk show of the season, Karamo, premiered with a 0.3.

Some syndicated shows faced the challenge of having to compete with coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's official state funeral September 19. Among the veteran talk shows, Live with Kelly and Ryan led the category for the 18th consecutive week (eight tied with Dr. Phil), up 7% to a 1.5. Dr. Phil rose 8%, achieving a 1.4 and ranking second in households.