The View's Whoopi Goldberg on Till Criticism: "That Was Not a Fat Suit; That Was Me" (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Whoopi Goldberg is firing back at critics who claimed she wore a fat suit in the new movie Till. She addressed the topic on The View's October 3 episode. 

A reviewer from the Daily Beast originally said in their article they were distracted by a fat suit Goldberg wore in the film. Since then, the line mentioning a fat suit has been deleted. A postscript now reads:

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.

Goldberg shared:

But I have to say something, because there was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review. And I'm just going to say this. I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit; that was me. Yeah, and that was steroids. 

Her colleagues recalled when Goldberg had been ill last year and in the hospital. She addressed the critic:

And I assume you don't watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit. But I just want to let you know that it's okay not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people's looks out. So just comment on the acting and if you have a question, ask somebody, because I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning.

In Till, the EGOT winner plays Alma Carthan, grandmother of Emmett Till. Till was a Black teenager who was kidnapped, tortured, lynched, and killed by white assailants in 1955 after allegedly making advances to a white woman. Watch the segment below.

