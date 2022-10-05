WATCH: Apple TV+ Drops Season 3 Trailer For Daytime Emmy-Winning Ghostwriter (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for the high-anticipated third season of its Emmy Award-winning series, Ghostwriter. A reboot of the '90s children's series of the same name, the show centers around a ghost who haunts a book store and releases fictional characters into the real world!

A group of friends work together to solve the exciting mystery surrounding the unfinished business the ghost has. While the friend are solving the big mystery, the youngsters join six unusual adventures characters inspired by L. Frank Baum's story "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"; author Pablo Cartaya's "¡Leo! El Magnífico"; Beverly Cleary's novel "The Mouse and the Motorcycle"; Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' song "She's A Rainbow"; Jewell Parker Rhodes' "Bayou Magic"; and E.B. White's classic book "Charlotte's Web."

Watch the trailer below!

Season three of Ghostwriter starts Oct. 21.