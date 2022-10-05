WATCH: Kelly Ripa Dishes Setting Record Straight About Regis Philbin (VIDEO)

YouTube

In her memoir Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly Ripa candidly discussed the ups and downs of her relationship with Regis Philbin. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, where she further elaborated on her discussion of Regis.

In the book, Ripa addresses the way she was treated at Live. For example, she had no dressing room, office, or paid maternity leave. She told Cohen:

Everything changed incrementally and so I have to say this was a sign of the time. I didn't have maternity leave at All My Children, either, so it was just a sign of the times. The other things were more sort of alarming because those are sort of basics that were treated as these special privileges. I don't know.

Ripa also tackled Philbin's claims he wasn't invited back to Live and that he and Ripa never spoke after his departure. She shared:

I wish that I had set the record straight in real time. I really trusted the people around me, all of my advisors. My advisors? I don't even know what that means. People keep telling me to take the high road; take the high road; take the high road; you know the truth; it doesn't really matter; don't engage; it's not a big deal; people say all sorts of things that aren't true; why do you even let it bother you?; who cares? And by letting it hang out there, I mean, I still get—I mean, there are people that are like, 'I will never read this book because all you do is trash Regis.' And it's the opposite of that. I don't trash Regis.

She added:

As a woman, we are often told to take the high road and that is woman speak for 'shut the f*** up.' That's what it is and that's what that means.

Watch the chat below.