WATCH: The Young and The Restless Stars Offer Advice to The Real Love Boat Contestants (VIDEO)

The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless actors are sharing their romance tips with contestants on CBS' new show The Real Love Boat. After all, soap characters know a thing or two about love on screen.

Conner Floyd (Chance) mused:

Best dating advice? Just be a gentleman. Everyone love a gentleman. Be nice. Do the right thing.

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) shared:

Be content with yourself. Be content with being alone, so that anyone that you add to your life is a supplement and adds value but does not make your life.

Christian LeBlanc (Michael) joked:

Don't say a word, 'cause you could tank it! Just stand there and look mysterious in your Speedo, kind of, with a lot of lotion.

Watch Genoa City's finest offer words of wisdom below.

