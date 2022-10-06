Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast #1063: The Internet is Forever

DC

On episode #1062 of the Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Melodie Aikels.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

DC Logo
Soaps

DC #996: The Back Shack

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1062: Foolishness

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1002: Spy Adventures

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
DC Logo
Soaps

DC #1026: Iron Balls

By Daytime ConfidentialComment