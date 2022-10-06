Skip to main content

Deidre Hall Reassures Days of Our Lives Fans Show Won't be "Blatantly Sexual or a Vile Language Program"

Deidre Hall, Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall

Those wondering if Days of Our Lives move to Peacock is going to make the sudser a smut series can rest easy. In an interview with The WrapDeidre Hall (Marlena Evans) reassured viewers of the longtime series will be just like they were on broadcast television. Hall told the trade site:

We’re doing it exactly the same as we always have and will continue doing it that way.

Some viewers of the soap wondered if DAYS will be overtly raunchy now that they've moved to the NBC's streaming service Peacock, but Hall says it won't and need not worry as the show will stick to the formula that has worked for them for 57 years. Hall stated:

Our audience is not changing and we respect who they are and what their sensitivities are. We’re not going to become a blatantly sexual or a vile language program. We’re not going to do that; that isn’t who we are, and it’s not who our audience is. Our model has always been multi-generational families, doing something topical, human interest and of social interest. I think in those ways we’re always family oriented. We’re always topical. Our showrunner, Ken Corday and our headwriter, Ron Carlivati stay pretty much on the cutting edge.

