Deidre Hall AFF/Steven Bergman

Those wondering if Days of Our Lives move to Peacock is going to make the sudser a smut series can rest easy. In an interview with The Wrap, Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans) reassured viewers of the longtime series will be just like they were on broadcast television. Hall told the trade site:

We’re doing it exactly the same as we always have and will continue doing it that way.

Some viewers of the soap wondered if DAYS will be overtly raunchy now that they've moved to the NBC's streaming service Peacock, but Hall says it won't and need not worry as the show will stick to the formula that has worked for them for 57 years. Hall stated: