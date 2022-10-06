Drew Barrymore to Headline and EP New Season of HGTV's Celebrity IOU

Steven Bergman Photography

Drew Barrymore will be stepping both behind and in front of the screen for another season of Celebrity IOU. The HGTV reality hit, executive produced by Barrymore and Jonathan Scott, features celebrities helping make over homes belonging to important people in their lives.

Barrymore and Scott will assist the A-listers in renovating a house for a pal or mentor. Celebs who will be featured include Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Idina Menzel, Leslie Jordan, and Wilmer Valderrama. Crawford will kick off the season by renovating the first home of her best friend and personal trainer.

Barrymore stated:

Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea - that nobody gets anywhere in life alone. We're grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.

Scott shared:

One of the things we love most about Celebrity IOU is that it proves that special people can turn into your family. It's amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.

In a press release, HGTV stated that Celebrity IOU's last season raked in 16.8 million viewers. Eight new episodes of the new season will debut November 14 at 9 PM EST on HGTV, with each individual episode available to stream on Mondays on Discovery+.