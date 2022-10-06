FOX TV Stations Renew TMZ Franchise

Fox television stations have given the thumbs up to TMZ and TMZ Live. Both shows under the TMZ umbrella have been renewed on the Fox television stations throughout the 2025-26 season according to Nexttv.com. Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations said in a released statement:

For the last 15 years, TMZ programming has anchored our overall first run, day and date strategy. Now that they are officially in the Fox family, we look forward to working even closer with Harvey Levin [TMZ founder] and his incredible team during this renewal

TMZ first debuted in syndication in 2007, with TMZ Live following in 2013.