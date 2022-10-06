Red Table Talk's Jada Pinkett Smith to Publish "No Holds Barred" Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith Steven Bergman Photography

Jada Pinkett Smith is about to get even more candid with the world. The Red Table Talk's co-host and executive producer will release a memoir with Dey Street Books in fall 2023.

People reports the book will, "chronicle lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release by the imprint of HarperCollins.

Jada discusses her unorthodox childhood in Baltimore as a child of two addicts, to becoming a rising theatre student, followed by a brief stint as a drug dealer. Jada also talks about her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, meeting and falling in love with Will Smith, and becoming a mother.

According to the press release discusses how Jada was:

In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way

Carrie Thornton, the Dey Street Books VP and Editorial Director, who was instrumental in creating the deal with Creative Artists Agency, told the magazine: