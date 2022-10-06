GMA's Michael Strahan is New York State Broadcaster of The Year

Michael Strahan ABC/Heidi Gutman

The New York State Broadcasters Association has named Michael Strahan Broadcaster of the Year for 2022. The organization made the announcement on Wednesday where it was unanimously decided the Good Morning America anchor and Fox NFL Sunday analyst would receive the award. President of the NYSBA, David Donovan said in a press release:

We are honored to recognize Michael Strahan as our Broadcaster of the Year for 2022. This was a unanimous decision by the board of directors. Strahan is a tour de force in television. You see his award-winning talent every morning when he co-anchors ABC’s Good Morning America. NFL games would not be the same without his insights and analysis. He brings a perspective that can only be provided by a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Strahan, who also hosts the game show $100,000 Pyramid, will receive the award at a luncheon on Oct. 20.