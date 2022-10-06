Sally Jessy Raphael Tells Ricki Lake She Never Got Over Talk Show Being Cancelled

Legendary daytime talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is opening up to '90s talk show queen and colleague Ricki Lake about her show's ending. From 1986 to 2002, Sally, known for her trademark red glasses, was a fixture on daytime television. But she claims NBC Universal, which owned Sally's show, plus The Jerry Springer Show and Maury, wanted her show to be like Maury. Sally revealed she wouldn't do her show in that manner, which resulted in her show being cancelled: something she never got over.

Sally told Lake on her podcast, "Raised by Ricki," with Lake and Kalen Allen:

Not only didn’t I have a say, let me tell you how bad this was. I had 250 employees…and I told them we were going to be renewed and everything was fine. Then they called me in one day—my agent didn't even call me—and told me, ‘No, we’re not continuing the show. You’re off.’ I had to call the 250 people and say, ‘I’m terribly sorry. I don’t know if you’ll believe me but I was lied to.

Ouch. Hear what Sally says about commuting from France to New York for 22 years as she did the show, bouncing back from the show's cancellation, and more here.