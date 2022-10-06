WATCH: Hoda Kotb Discusses How Getting Today Show Gig at Age 53 Enriched Life (VIDEO)

Recently, Hoda Kotb was named to Forbes' second annual 50 Over 50 list. The Today co-anchor sat down with Mika Brzezinski to discuss the many milestones she achieved after hitting the big 5-0.

In 2018, Kotb became a Today co-host and half of the historic morning show's first-ever female anchor duo (with Savannah Guthrie). She was 53 at the time. Now 58, Kotb mused:

I heard the saying 'it gets greater later. It gets greater later.' And it does. It gets greater in every single aspect of life.

She added:

You know what's weird? I was thinking, if someone told me, 'Hey, Hoda, guess what? When you're in your mid-50s, you're going to be a mom of two and you'll be hosting The Today Show, but you're going to have to wait 'til your mid-50s,' I would have said, like, 'Are you kidding me?' And now that I'm sitting in the middle of this, I can't believe how blessed I feel, how just.... I can't believe this stage in my life feels like this.

Kotb and Brzezinski noted that they never imagined themselves in the positions they hold now. Kotb recalled:

You knew there was always the old guy anchor and the young girl anchor and you never kind of.... It was never, ever us.

Eventually, Kotb noted, more women over 45 became visible on news programs and daytime TV. She cited the names of numerous colleagues and contemporaries, like Katie Couric, Oprah Winfrey, and Robin Roberts.

For more words of wisdom, watch Hoda and Mika below.