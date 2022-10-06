WATCH: Y&R Leading Ladies Dish Evolution of Plot Against Diane (VIDEO)

On The Young and the Restless, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have been working 'round the clock to show that Diane (Susan Walters) hasn't changed. Oh, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is in on the plan, too. Stafford, Davidson, and Thomas Scott sat down with Michael Fairman TV to dish about their characters' plot against Diane.

The three looked back on their decades on Y&R, then Fairman asked whether the characters' next move is for Ashley to attempt to manipulate ex-husband Tucker (Trevor St. John). After all, the Tucker McCall Unlimited exec has been in cahoots with Diane. Davidson confirmed:

Yes, and kind of using my feminine wiles to get some information about his connection to Diane.

The ladies lavished praise on Y&R newcomer St. John, as well. But just because everything is copacetic on set doesn't mean that the fictional residents of Genoa City are all buddy-buddy suddenly...even though Jack (Peter Bergman) seems to be buying Diane's act. Davidson quipped:

I mean, Jack's an idiot, right? [...] I mean, it's really hard to play those scenes. I'm like, honestly, you don't see this information and realize what a bitch she is? I mean, I don't know what it is.

What will the eventual result of the plot be? Stafford said of the storyline:

It goes other places and then it kind of has legs, like little fingers, into everybody else's story, into corporate, into businesses.

Peep the full chat below.