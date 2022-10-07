Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera mansion: EJ's surprised when Ava and Johnny return to the mansion. He's even more surprised when Ava tells him they'll need two rooms. Johnny tells EJ that he and Ava are not sleeping together. Ava explains what he saw isn't what he saw and she's not ready to move on after losing Jake. When EJ heads to the wine cellar, Ava and Johnny wonder why he's being so nice and pledge to cover each others' backs.

Kiriakis mansion: Alex comes in for a drink while Sonny talks with Will on the phone. Sonny expresses his frustration with his separation. Alex asks Sonny for some sage advice about his love life.

Sonny tells Alex that he should learn to back off when he's not wanted, but Alex thinks he owes Stephanie an apology. Sonny tells Alex that Stephanie isn't into him ...at all...and his behavior is obsessive. Alex says he should fire her so they are no longer colleagues. Sonny has to explain how sexual harassment works, so Alex decides to quit instead. Sonny aggressively warns him to leave Stephanie alone. Alex heads to Julie's place for chili dogs to soothe their aching hearts.

Julie's Place: Stephanie finishes the last of work and thanks Chad for helping him. They celebrate with a couple of bottles of champagne. Stephanie tells Chad she wants to tell Tripp and Joey the truth about Kayla, despite Kayla's wishes. Stephanie and Chad talk about their strong relationships with Kayla and Kate. Stephanie reaches for Chad's hand as Alex walks in.

Allie and Chanel's: Chanel confirms that Allie wants to have a threesome with Alex and asks why. Chanel wonders if Allie thinks a threesome will solve their issues with Johnny. Allie admits she's confused and says she thought it could be something fun they could do together. Allie thinks it would enhance their relationship to keep men in the loop and neither could possibly fall for Alex because he's a doofus.

Chanel tells Allie that just because she's fluid doesn't mean she misses being with a man. She's very happy with her relationship with Allie and Allie reciprocates. They decide to go forward with Alex and text him to come over.

Paulina's office: Paulina tells Abe she's very happy with Stephanie's progress report. Abe talks about Marlena's illness, and how Orpheus also infected Kate and Kayla with a biotoxin. He explains how his targets are really John, Roman, and Steve. They decide to go to the pub to see Roman. Enter Sloan and exit Abe.

Sloan tells Paulina that starting a campaign could open up secrets she doesn't want revealed. Paulina says her dirty laundry is out there and she's not paying anyone off.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Allie Seeks Will’s Counsel on Relationships and Threesomes

Endings:

-Alex returns with burgers from the Brady Pub. He doesn't tell Sonny what he saw at Julie's Place. He gets a text from Allie and Chanel and heads out.

-Johnny tells Ava to grieve for Jake, and when she's ready, he'll be there.

-EJ returns with a wedding gift for Ava, a framed marriage certificate. EJ points out to Ava and Johnny that the signature isn't Jake's. EJ explains it was confirmed by a handwriting expert. He accuses Ava of forgery and Johnny asks if it's true.

-Sloan tells Paulina the information she has is about Chanel, not her.

-Chad wonders if Abigail was telling him to move forward faster. He leans in and kisses Stephanie.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!