Tamera Mowry-Housley Credits The Real With Helping Her Find Her Voice

Actress/talk show host Tamera Mowry-Housley is giving thanks to The Real for allowing her to find her voice. In her new memoir "You Should Sit Down For This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, and Cookies," Mowry-Housley discusses being a child actor and making the jump into being an adult actress, becoming a talk show host, and getting back into her thespian roots. Speaking with Essence, Mowry-Housley revealed how she was able to find her voice by being on The Real.

The actress explained:

Because I had experienced and lived enough life to do so. The first time I truly ever believed and realized that my voice actually matters and that there is an audience that wants to hear it, was when I was doing The Real. For at least three years, every single time I heard ‘This Is Our Time,’ I thought I was going to throw up! I wasn’t used to speaking my voice. I always spoke others’ words. As an actress, I would speak whatever is on that page. I did speak in church. I always spoke about my faith. That was easy. But I never spoke about my life, or lessons that I’ve learned other than my faith. Not my dating life, my sexual life, or my opinions on other people. It was very new and daunting for me. but in that process, I realized: ‘Whoa. I actually do have something to say and I shouldn’t be afraid of it.'

Mowry-Housley's book is available now.