Tamron Hall: "Part of The Diversity Conversation in Our Industry is Not Clumping Us Together"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Tamron Hall is four seasons deep into her self-titled talk show. In fact, Tamron Hall has already been renewed through its fifth season. Now, the daytime veteran is speaking to the TVNewsCheck podcast Talking TV about her show's evolution, her role as its leader, and why it's important not to lump all Black hosts together.

Tamron Hall has had three different executive producers since its inception. Of the changes, Hall reflected:

I wouldn’t say been through three EPs. What I will say is everything evolves and every EP along the journey has helped us in different ways. But in reality, whether it’s a sports franchise, whether it’s a corporation, any business evolves. Very few businesses have the same manager with the same leadership in place, and then they do evolve. And so, for me, it’s finding out what we need in our current EP Quiana Burns and our current co-EP, Shannon High, are both exceptional producers.

Hall also advocates for what her show needs, saying:

But all along the way, one of the things that was so important to me was to make sure that I would not apologize for leading my show and making and suggesting the changes as a woman, as a woman of color. And at the time, only myself and Wendy Williams were the Black women on TV who created, hosted and executive produced the show that they were on. Everyone else had been a cast member or a part of, in some cases keeping the show, but with an ensemble. So, I went in recognizing that I would not apologize for being the leader, that men—that white men—are often allowed to be to make their product better. And so that’s what we did.

Hall was also asked whether the fact that all three freshman talk show hosts—Karamo Brown, Sherri Shepherd, and Jennifer Hudson—are Black means that daytime is diversifying from the inside out. As part of her response, she noted that the most famous talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, is Black; during her tenure in daytime, Winfrey proved that audiences come from all parts of America and are diverse in all sorts of different ways.

Hall also mused: