Ashley: Ms. Abbott is skeptical about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis's (Michelle Stafford) plan surrounding Diane (Susan Walters). Look for Jack (Peter Bergman) to grill Ashley about Tucker and other issues.

Jack/Kyle: The father and son (Michael Mealor) start feeling dubious about Diane.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) gets persuaded by his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) about business. Later, Nate (Sean Dominic) oversteps again with Devon. Will the cousins' relationship continue to falter?

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) is interested in reconnecting with one Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Look for Tucker to make a vow to Ashley. Does she feel the same as him? Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) looks into Tucker resurfacing in Genoa City as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) strikes a nerve with him.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and the scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) decide to go on a date to see how things are between the two. While they are out, Nick's black sheep brother (Mark Grossman) crashes their evening. Once the evening is a bust, Nick asks Sally about her feelings for Adam.

Nate/Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) hits her breaking point with Dr. Hastings. Watch Nate ask Elena to give him another chance to make things right.

Billy/Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) butts heads with her former mark (Jason Thompson) over wanting Johnny to know she's his bio mom and trying to seek him out. Watch for Chelsea to stand firm with her decisions and for Billy to choose his future.