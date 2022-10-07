Skip to main content

Whoopi Goldberg on The View Post-Meghan McCain: "It's Calmer"

Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, The View

Whoopi Goldberg chatted it up with Page Six at the New York Film Festival premiere of her film Till on October 1. During the conversation, the panel moderator weighed in on how The View's atmosphere has changed since Meghan McCain's departure.

She informed Page Six:

It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day.

McCain signed on to the ABC mainstay in 2017; the conservative commentator left the show in 2021.

