The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter And Katie Reconnect And Discuss Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 10-14, 2022
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Bill (Don Diamont) do battle while Shiela (Kimberlin Brown) watches on.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) shares information with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Bill and Katie (Heather Tom) have a difficult conversation.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is confused by the CPS drama.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Heads to Aspen Without Telling Brooke

Eric (John McCook) tries to support Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Recommended Articles

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope do battle once again.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) heads to Aspen.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) checks in with his kids about life decisions.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Katie the truth about Quinn, which leads to a surprising turn.

Sheila tries to woo Deacon.

Steffy is beside herself when Brooke arrives in Aspen. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

