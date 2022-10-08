Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 10-14, 2022

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) shows up at the DiMera mansion and smack into Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Things gets steamy when Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein), Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Chanel (Raven Bowens), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson)...get steamy.

Both Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel freak out when a "stupid mistake" from college comes back to haunt Chanel.

Roman (Josh Taylor) proposes to Kate (Lauren Koslow), which pleases their sons.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) knows the key to saving the infected women is to get a hold of a special orchid. Brady approaches Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to bargain for their lives.

Watch the promo below