Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 10-14, 2022

Lucas Adams

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) share a bonding moment.

Joey (Tanner Stein) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) return to Salem.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) has information on Chanel (Raven Bowens) that could get her locked up.

Tension rises up between Chad, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is stunned by Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) idea.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discovers the truth about Ava (Tamara Braun) and Jake.

Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) arrives in Salem.

Chanel and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) proposition Alex.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) tells John (Drake Hogestyn) she thinks she is dying.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is shocked by Chloe’s words.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) enlists Chad and Stephanie’s help to fight Sloan.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Paulina is Blackmailed by Sloan

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy find common ground.

Joey and Tripp head to Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) side.

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) makes his presence known.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Chloe about her feelings for Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Ava’s shares in DiMera return to Vivian who gives control to Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Stephanie and Chad try to get a little closer.

Roman (Josh Taylor) gets down on one knee for Kate.

Tripp and Johnny go to battle over Ava.

Rafe (Galen Gering) goes IN on Nicole about Eric.

Li (Remington Hoffman) turns the tables on EJ to maintain his position at DiMera.

