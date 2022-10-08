General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 10-14, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) catches Esme (Avery Pohl) trying to break into his safe.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) reconnect.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Ava (Maura West) have a sit down.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) enlist Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) help.

Brando’s people gather to say goodbye.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Michael (Chad Duell) find common ground.

Holly (Emma Samms) returns to Port Charles.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) questions Dex (Evan Hofer).

Death returns to Port Charles.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) meet outside the hospital.

Esme has the goods on Nikolas.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is unwell with Dex.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) supports Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to reason with Michael.

TJ has strong words for Nina.

Carly presents her case to the City Council.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) and Ava go on an outing.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has a proposition for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

