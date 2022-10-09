The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Ridge Stuns Brooke With The News He Chose Taylor
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 10-14, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!
Last week in Aspen, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) made the decision to dump his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to give it another go with Taylor (Krista Allen). Brooke gets to Aspen, where Ridge delivers the stunning news.
Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Taylor Wants Ridge to Make a Choice For Love Not Disappointment
Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) pledges his undying love to Katie (Heather Tom) and wants her back. Katie wonders how Bill would feel if her sister Brooke were a free woman.
Watch the promo below