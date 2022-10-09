The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 10-14, 2022

Brytni Sarpy

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Elena's (Brytni Sarpy) had enough of the "new" Nate (Sean Dominic) and decides it's better for her to cut him free.

Nate thinks the two of them are stronger united than apart and wants her to return home.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!