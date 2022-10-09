Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Elena Wants to Take a Break From Nate

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 10-14, 2022
Brytni Sarpy

Brytni Sarpy

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Elena's (Brytni Sarpy) had enough of the "new" Nate (Sean Dominic) and decides it's better for her to cut him free.

Nate thinks the two of them are stronger united than apart and wants her to return home.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Elena Dawson, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Elena Leaves Nate's Head Spinning Like a Top

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Elena Dawson, Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Elena and Devon Hash Out Their Feelings

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Imani Benedict, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Imani Targets Nate For Lusty Romance

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Elena Dawson, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Elena's Decision Making Skills Take a Deep Dive

By Mike JubinvilleComment