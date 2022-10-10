Lindsay Arnold, Robert Scott Wilson, Raven Bowens

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Blackmail: Sloan arrives at Paulina’s campaign office to confront her about a crime her daughter committed. Paulina thinks it’s about Lani, but she’s discussing Chanel - an incident that happened when she was in college.

Sloan shows Paulina a file and says she is representing someone else’s interests. If the contents were revealed, it would destroy Chanel and Paulina’s campaign. Sloan suggests a financial arrangement could be reached - blackmail. Paulina refuses the offer, but Sloan doubles down saying she should think of what will happen to Chanel if this information becomes public. She leaves the file with Paulina and makes her exit.

Sexual Adventures: Chanel and Allie are hanging out in their living room with Alex. They are awkwardly making small talk and struggling to let Alex in on their motive for inviting him over. Allie almost gets to the point when Chanel starts giggling. Allie says they want to take him up on his offer. Alex is confused and Allie can’t bring herself to actually say it. Chanel uses the word “threesome” and Alex spits out his wine. He can’t believe they are both taking him up on his previous offer. What made Allie change her mind?

Allie explains the threesome was her idea and Chanel is on board. They want to feel as close to each other as they used to - an adventure they could share. They wouldn’t want to experience this with someone who would read more into it. They clink glasses and agree to move forward. The three begin to do shots, and Alex admits he’s only engaged in a threesome twice before.

Alex reaches for Chanel and kisses her as Allie watches on. He then kisses Allie as Chanel watches on. Then Allie and Chanel kiss as a very engaged Alex watches on. They take each others’ hands and retire to the bedroom. Clothes come off, kissing continues and they hit the sheets. Side note: This scene could have been totally cringe-worthy, but it was so well done. No one is overtly left out and it’s just about the experience.

Drunken Adventures: Chad and Stephanie are making out when she pulls away wondering if they are kissing too soon. They’re a little tipsy and agree to grab a car and head back to her place.

They roll into Steve and Kayla’s place, and decide to pour a nightcap. As they try to cheers, it becomes obvious that Chad is a little more than tipsy. They ignore that fact and go back to their lip-locking. They try to remove each other’s clothes, but their drunken fumbling makes things awkward. Chad pulls away and says he can’t do it. He begins fast talking and they both realize they are in vulnerable positions and don’t want to have sex to feel better. They agree to see each other at work tomorrow and Chad makes his exit.

Victory Comes at a Cost: EJ confronts Ava about her fraudulent marriage certificate. Johnny defends Ava saying this could all be EJ and his goons making a case against her. EJ goes on to say he has proof the marriage certificate and all documentation was submitted after Jake’s death. Johnny turns to confront Ava and she admits the marriage to Jake was a fake.

EJ twists the knife reminding Johnny that Jake wasn’t even cold when Ava devised this plan. Ava explains that she loved Jake and they got engaged the day he died. She explains that everything was Gabi’s idea and she followed along. EJ keeps throwing sarcastic darts when Johnny tells him to back off. Ava explains to Johnny that EJ’s behavior after Jake’s death sealed her deal with Gabi.

EJ taunts Ava and she admits it’s “time to pay the piper” (the fact that she turns to Johnny after that just made me giggle). Johnny says none of this matters. Why shouldn’t Ava have some of Jake’s money? EJ grabs his phone and says he’s calling the police. Johnny grabs his arm and says, “No.” If EJ loves him as much as he says he does, he’ll put the phone down. EJ agrees to not turn Ava in if she agrees to leave Salem and never return. Her bags are in the foyer. EJ exits leaving them to say their goodbyes.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: EJ Accuses Ava of Forging Her Marriage Certificate to Jake

Endings:

-The threesome has concluded, and Alex is sweaty and dehydrated. He gets up to get them all drinks so they can prep for round two. Chanel and Allie check in with each other. They’re both better than okay and still love one another.

-Chad stumbles into Alice Horton’s living room and sees the picture of Abigail above the fireplace.

-Stephanie is on the phone with Steve checking in on Kayla. Her phone rings with a call from Paulina, who needs to see her as soon as possible.

-Ava grabs her bags, but Johnny stops her. EJ isn’t the sheriff of Salem. He can’t just run her out of town. Johnny offers to come with her, but she thinks it’s best they part ways now. She kisses him on the cheek, looks back, and exits.

-EJ arrives gloating about his victory. Johnny vows revenge on his father if it’s the last thing he does.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!