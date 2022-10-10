YouTube

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star Victoria Grace is bringing her character to Salem. She played Wendy Shin, little sister of Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), on Beyond Salem; now, she will portray Wendy on Days of Our Lives! Grace spoke to Soap Opera Digest about joining DAYS and what fans might expect from Wendy.

Heading from the hit Peacock spinoff to the mothership program was thrilling. Grace said:

It was definitely exciting. Marnie [Saitta, DAYS’s casting director] called and said they were thrilled with my tape and super-excited about my character. She gave me the rundown of how things would work so I wouldn’t be too spooked because the process is very different [from other projects].

It helped that Tanner Stine, whose character Joey had sparks with Wendy on Beyond Salem, started on DAYS when Grace did. She shared:

Tanner and I started on the same exact day. Marnie called us both and said, ‘You know what, maybe, since you’re the newcomers, you two can stick together. You can seek help from everybody else, but find comfort in each other.’ And we did. I remember Tanner told me on a FaceTime call that it was a relief that there was someone else who could relate to him because it can be daunting walking into a project that’s been running for over 50 years.

What can fans expect from Wendy? Grace dished: