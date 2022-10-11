Carson Boatman

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Allie and Chanel's: Alex dreams about waking up with Stephanie in bed when Chad appears next to him. Then, he wakes up for real. The three are seemingly in good moods, but Alex makes a quick exit to the shower. Chanel concludes Alex is in love with them, but Allie reasons those claims away.

Alex returns and Chanel questions his awkward behavior. Chanel reminds him it was about sex and only for one night. Allie pipes up and says one of them might want something more. Alex says it's not him and tells them about his dream. They tease him about Chad and kiss him on the cheek before he leaves. Allie and Chanel agree they feel closer.

Stephanie's: Stephanie has to answer to Paulina with a hangover. As she heads out, she runs into Chad. The two talk about their trail of mistakes and realize they're okay where they are right now. They agree to move forward and Chad goes with her to see Paulina.

Salem Inn: Li leaves a terse message for Dr. Rolf about Stefan. As he heads out, he runs into Wendy. She wants in on the promise Li made to her about a dream job. Li says it's not a good time and she should be happy as the head of IT. She complains she's in Fairbanks because their father only wants male grandchildren.

Li tells her it's not that simple to get her into DiMera, but she points out he's engaged to the CEO, unless he screwed that up too. Wendy wonders why he's so upset about Stefan. Li gets a call from Gabi and heads out. She hacks into his tablet, but doesn't find anything.

DiMera Enterprises: Gabi comes into the office and EJ gives her a sarcastically warm greeting. EJ tells Gabi he knows about her scheme with Ava and explains how fraud works under the law. EJ tells her what happened with Ava the night before and how Ava sold her down the river. Before he leaves, EJ tells her someone's at Statesville getting Vivian to give her power of attorney over to Stefan as her proxy.

Li arrives and Gabi is panicked that EJ called out her crimes. She hugs Li and claims he's the only one in her corner.

DiMera mansion: Stefan tells Johnny he just missed EJ. Johnny defends Ava and says EJ doesn't need more money. Stefan claims he's getting back what was stolen from the family by that scheming swine Gabi Hernandez. Johnny's surprised to see how much venom Stefan has for his wife. Johnny asks what Dr. Rolf did to him.

Stefan claims his relationship with her started as hate. Johnny thinks if everyone knows their history and Stefan doesn't, there's a problem. Stefan wonders what Dr. Rolf would gain by manipulating his mind, but Johnny says it wouldn't be the first time a DiMera hired him to do the impossible. He points the finger at EJ and asks him to think it through. Stefan claims he would know if the was truly in love with Gabi.

EJ returns as Johnny gives Stefan a warning about trusting his brother too much. EJ acknowledges Johnny's feelings about Ava, but tells him to move on. He invites Stefan to go back to the office to get the proxy paperwork.

Paulina's office: Paulina's surprised to see Chad and wants him to sign a non-disclosure agreement because of the sensitive subject. Paulina explains that Sloan has a secret client who knows something about Chanel and gives them the file. They discuss the blackmail and Chad advises against making any payout.

Kiriakis mansion: Alex returns and finds an article about Chad joining Stephanie's firm.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Days of Our Lives Airs Daytime’s First Threesome

Endings:

-Chad agrees to handle Paulina's issue to let Stephanie visit her mother. Alex drops by to tell Stephanie she's a hypocrite.

-Chanel stops by Paulina's office to see if everything's okay with her mother.

-Wendy pops over to the DiMera mansion and comes face to face with Johnny.

-At DiMera, EJ gloats that Gabi will be out based on Vivian's proxy. Gabi gets upset with Stefan and asks why he's being so mean to her. She knows his feelings for her are buried deep inside him somewhere. Stefan has a flashback from when he admitted he cared for her.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!